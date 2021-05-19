This time of year people are itching to get plants and seeds in the ground. They don’t want to be conservative. But use our enhanced weather forecasting to aid you making those planting decisions.
As you know, we can have every variety of weather in the spring. Right now, the 10-day forecast is promising. Nonetheless, like yesterday, a thunderstorm can turn into a cloud burst and soak the soil. When it is soggy and damp, leave it alone until it dries out. That means if we get in a pattern of thunderstorms, planting will be delayed.
If you spend money on bedding plants, you don’t want them to freeze. So look critically at the forecast before putting them in the ground.
Potatoes can be planted anytime but wait until soil is friable and not soggy. There are many ways to do this, but in our dry summers a foot-deep trench spaced at least a foot apart seems to work best. Cover them lightly with a few inches of soil. As they grow, hill soil around them so they have a nice home for the shoots with little spuds. Three hillings are about right. Since potatoes like acid soil and the water is alkali, amendments of sulfur and a 2% vinegar around each plant helps. They also like compost, fish emulsion and fertilizers like blood meal in moderation.
Onion plants can still be planted but get them in soon. The larger the tops before hot weather, the bigger the bulbs will be. Onions are heaver feeders so once the roots grow again in about two weeks, start organically fertilizing.
Now is an ideal time for transplanting strawberry and raspberry plants. Once they are established feed them.
All of the plants can be fed alfalfa pellets immediately and should be watered so they break down and are quickly incorporated by worms and crawlers. While the pellets have nitrogen, they add organic material to soil. Organic material if lacking in most of Wyoming soils.
Garlic can be planted in the spring, though late summer for following year grows bigger bulbs. Just plant individual clovers just beneath the surface base down. Like onions, the want an early start to grow big tops. They also like acid soils.
Broccoli, cabbage, brussels sprouts, cauliflower plants can go in immediately, and the seeds can also be planted outside now.
Early beds of radishes, lettuce and spinach can already be in ground. Plant more every few days so you have new ones regularly before summer heat arrives.
Rutabagas, beets, carrots, parsnips and Swiss chard beds can be planted as soon as soil can be nicely worked and not soggy.
The critters love snap peas. It is best to give them lots of cover. Planted in big pots with tomato cages over them in rows protected with Remay works.
Be patient before you plant the heat loving plants. Yes, you can often get them in the ground and maybe growing before soil warms up, but it is pointless. Corn squash, beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, egg plants and heat loving flowers like zinnia, nasturtiums and morning glories are best planted June 1-15. Again, watch the forecast and plant accordingly.
Again, let me remind you of a couple helpful tips for warming soils and keeping plants warm. Sheets of plastic over bare soil will solarize the soil. It will warm up soil and kill weed seeds. So, the garden areas where you are going to plant heat lovers can be prepared more quickly. It will also keep those areas from getting soggy. Then don’t forget to order rolls of Remay to cover your plants. This amazing plant cover allows sun and water in, keep plants warm and keeps most pests out. Of course, all these aids cost money, so treat them with care and they can be reused many times.
And if you want to turn lawn to garden, cover with black plastic for a year. Or, till and cover for a month or so.
A soil thermometer and a pH meter both take guess work out of providing what your plants need. They both last for years with care. Information on individual plant needs is easily available on Google. Use that information for more success.