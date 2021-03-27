Bet you’ve been asking that question, haven’t you? It seems to be a major subject of conversation these days. We all know that Joe Biden is not the boss, in fact he usually seems like he doesn’t really know where he is, much less what.
Is it Nancy Pelosi, a horrible combination of Hillary Clinton and Lucky Luciano, pulling strings behind the scene? Likely, and everyone around her seems afraid for their existence. Sort of a “go along or go down” situation. Perhaps it is just that her hand gestures are so reminiscent of Mussolini.
It does interest me that we only hear from Hillary occasionally and on somewhat unimportant subjects. Not like Hillary at all. Not the Hillary we all know and suspect.
It has always been clear that Pelosi wants total power and will stop at nothing to get it. Thrice now she has been Speaker and each time unrelenting in her attacks on Republicans.
The election of Trump nearly sent her over the edge and when she was returned to the seat at head of the House she went after him with a hatred and ferocity nearly unheard of in modern times.
Evidence, mostly circumstantial, surely puts Pelosi in the position of “person of interest” for boss. She is not, however, the only one.
There is a lot of talk about it being Barack Obama and that indeed might be true. He did once say that he dreamed of sitting in his basement with a microphone and an earpiece, to give instructions to the individual in the White House.
Some of what is happening feels very much like Obama, but a lot doesn’t. Now, he may have moved farther to the left. It certainly wouldn’t be unheard of or very surprising.
We haven’t heard much from Barack lately, that could suggest he is busy. It seemed to me like he made it clear that Joe would not have been Barack’s choice. I thought maybe he didn’t really like Joe very much.
Still, I most definitely think he is in the mix, whether or not he is in charge is in doubt, but possible. Most of us know by now about the 16 year plan that included Hillary. She was to run the office for the second eight years. Is this the beginning of what that was supposed to be? It has her touch as well.
Is Hillary the boss? I do not think so. Her ego is far too large to allow her to take second seat much less third or fourth. Her touch is definitely there and the methodology matches her style of operation. Collateral damage, lots of it. Driving over bodies to get to the goal wouldn’t even ruffle Hillary’s hair.
Kamala? Hmmm? I guess that could be. She got less than 2% in the primary as I recall, so her popularity really didn’t exist prior to her selection. One would definitely want to know why she was picked, she is even farther left than Pelosi. If you watch the talking heads on any right-leaning news source you get five different opinions on who is in charge.
The main thing to take note of is that we are not in charge.
“We the people,” remember those words? It’s the group that is really supposed to be in charge. Somewhere along the line we surrendered out spot in line without a whimper. In the last 12 months the freest people on the planet became just part of the masses.
We have a House of Representatives that forces bills through without even taking the time to try for minority opinion. America is specifically designed to allow the minority voice to not only be heard but listened to.
In the House today the minority is not only being ignored, they are deliberately being shut out. Someone is either in a hurry because they have a limited amount to time to get the laws passed they want. Or they are feeling very confident that it won’t matter.
I’ve read, am reading, the “For the People Act” and I can see where Pelosi and Schumer would feel a good deal of confidence. It’s pretty clear the bill is intended to insure that the left never again loses power.
I do recommend reading it, but be aware that it will take many hours you will never get back. The first truism you will pick up on is the Bard’s proclamation to “kill all the lawyers, kill them tonight.” To that I would add politicians.
The verbiage in the bill is typically obscure and designed to hide the real goal so you have to read carefully and probably more than once. Some things do come through clearly quite quickly though. The For The People bill is designed with one goal in mind. To ensure, as has been said, that the Left never again loses.
It stipulates that it is the responsibility of the federal government to make sure everyone is registered to vote. That in order to achieve that, any and nearly all means will be used to register voters. Including but not limited to automatic registration that is not limited to when one gets a driver’s license. If you use any government service you will be registered to vote.
Online, unlimited registration. This is so open to fraud and hacking there are no words. No one can be refused a registration if they meet the requirements. Presumably that means citizenship but it is not specified; 16 year olds cannot be turned away from registration.
No ID is required to vote. Anyone can register, no ID required, ballots in multiple languages, no excuse mail-in ballots, mail-in ballots to be sent to all registered voters, legalized ballot harvesting.
Now you know why all of those people are being allowed to come into America. Each one will be a registered voter. That is the goal, including the 3 million plus so-called dreamers just granted de facto amnesty by the House.
It also federalizes the election system. That is extremely unconstitutional. The constitution clearly says the states have control of election laws. The Democratic Party is operating in a fashion that clearly ignores the Constitution and any interaction with the minority party.
It is not the job or duty of the federal government to register voters. Voting is not a right, it is a privilege and a duty. The state government should make registration convenient but require true identification, including a birth certificate. Here in Wyoming a driver’s license requires a birth certificate, so registering is easy enough.
Voting should most definitely require an id with photo, just as buying cigarettes does. The claim that an ID requirement is racist because it is more difficult for minorities to obtain an ID is pure, unadulterated bunk. The same ID needed for driving is need for opening a bank account, buying beer or cigs, even getting a library card. That ID would work at the polls. Not one iota of difference no matter who is getting it. Heck, you even have to present photo ID to get children’s cough syrup!
The passage of HR 1 would only serve to codify all the cheating the Left admitted to in their Time Magazine article and that which took place at polling places in at least seven states.
Those readers who say there is no evidence of cheating, start watching news other than CNN and MSNBC. Three state high courts have already identified several cases and more are coming.