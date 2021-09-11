Too often, the discussion about COVID focuses on the pandemic’s personal impact. A person might say they’re not worried about the virus because they are young and healthy. Perhaps they can work from home, so doing their job while wearing sweatpants on the couch sounds appealing. Maybe they live in a lightly populated area, so there is relatively little risk that they will encounter an infected person.
But the insidious nature of a pandemic means that its effects can be felt even if it poses relatively little personal risk. Consider the situation right now, as children return to school here. Wyoming deserves credit for how it kept classrooms open during the past academic year by balancing the benefit of in-person learning with sensible precautions like mandatory masking, partitions and social distancing. But this time around, masking is optional and the delta variant, a more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus, is ascendant.
The result: The surge that’s already begun is accelerating. And with it has come a raft of new infections and quarantines. That’s no small matter. Less than two weeks after Cheyenne schools opened for the fall, more than 500 people are either sick or quarantined. Infections have reached such a level in Thermopolis that the Hot Springs school district has gone virtual for two weeks. It’s too soon to know what the exact numbers will look like in Casper, but we can expect a similar outcome.
As an editorial board, we’ve written before about the human cost in hospitalizations and deaths that come with a surge. That tragedy should not be forgotten. But it’s also important to recognize that a community where so many are either sick or quarantined will have a tough time keeping its economy going.
Consider the extraordinary statement put out Wednesday by the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. Health officials usually avoid dramatic statements. But officials here didn’t mince words. A significant increase in cases is on its way, they said, and that will keep students — and by extension, their parents — at home while they either recover or wait out the necessary quarantine. And that, the officials warned, will result in major workforce disruptions.
“Kids being quarantined at home will have community-wide consequences as parents will be unable to work and businesses will be unable to find adequate staffing,” the agency advised. “Health Department officials are predicting that labor shortages will be one of the biggest challenges Casper faces through this COVID wave, and all industries should expect to be impacted over the coming months.”
On this Labor Day weekend, it’s important to recognize what these cases and quarantines could mean for workers. If businesses cannot stay open because they don’t have enough staff, many employees won’t get paid. If you are a server at a restaurant, you rely on tips to pay your bills. If quarantines mean a drop in customers — or a temporary closure — your income dries up.
The same goes for people with jobs that can’t be done at home. If, for example, you work construction and your child is quarantined from school because they were potentially exposed to COVID, you will be stuck at home with them. And if you don’t get paid days off, those quarantines will mean a loss of income that will be hard to replace.
Small business owners will also take it on the chin from widespread quarantines. If you own a coffee shop or bookstore, and you don’t have the workers to sell coffee or books, you don’t make money. If you run a machining or welding shop, and your employees are all home with their kids, you can’t fulfill your orders.
All of that translates to an economic hit that Wyoming can’t afford right now. And, ironically, it’s a hit we don’t have to suffer. The reason why so many quarantines are occurring right now can be directly tied back to a pair of decisions: loosening rules on masking and the decision by many not to vaccinate.
Simply put, fewer masks in schools will mean more illnesses. More illnesses will mean more quarantines — especially for the unvaccinated. A person who is fully vaccinated does not need to quarantine as long as he or she remains asymptomatic, according to the health department. In that same situation, an unvaccinated person would need to quarantine for 10 days if they were within 6 feet of a positive case for more than 15 minutes in the 48 hours prior to first symptoms.
But as we said, this doesn’t have to happen. Our Wyoming communities have it in their power to avoid workforce shortages that will hurt workers and business owners. It won’t require much time, money or effort. Taking a few simple precautions, including taking a vaccine that’s now received full FDA approval, can protect your loved ones and the economic fortunes of your community.
Casper Star-Tribune
Sept. 5