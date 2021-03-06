Do you remember that article in Time magazine where the cabal supporting the Left laid out in detail how they subverted our democracy? Well, Facebook, one of the members of the cabal, tried a similar trick in Australia. They were not successful.
It is nice to think that our loss helped someone prevent the same loss for their own country. Now the government of Australia is going after Mr. Zuckerberg’s very annoying little company. Sic ‘em, I say.
I am sure you have all noticed that our esteemed SCOTUS has suddenly developed a severe case of noodle spine. Schumer threatened them while standing on the steps of the Supreme Court. Obama threatened them to their faces and now they will not touch anything that may endanger their power. Or that may give the Left an excuse to pack the court.
The Left doesn’t need an excuse, they’ll do what they want to do, regardless. Most of what Pelosi and her minions want is not good for the American people. It saddens me greatly to watch judges we need to be able to trust cave like puffs of smoke.
In fact, the way the justices are behaving I would say that the court is already packed. With CINOs (Constitutionalists In Name Only). Refusing to hear a case concerning the governors deciding to simply ignore their own state legislatures is setting a very bad precedent. The two newest ones, that President Trump worked so hard for, melted like snow on a hot sidewalk. Disgusting.
Fear is the main weapon of the Left. Fear of public humility, fear of “cancelation,” and even fear of physical harm. Now they are threatening to use the loose language of the Patriot Act to go after those they want to get rid of or harm.
I did not like that bill when it passed and nothing has happened that would change my mind. Without much doubt, every rock in the basket is going to be thrown at every conservative they can target. All in hopes that something will draw blood.
I was not surprised to learn that Biden was going to get back into the horrible treaty with Iran, was only slightly surprised to learn the John Kerry had been secretly negotiating with Iran to get them to wait for Biden. Do you suppose he knew something we didn’t? Until now that is.
You may remember the pictures of Speedboat Kerry in Paris meeting with NV leaders from Hanoi. That particular meeting took place while Kerry was still on active duty. Still don’t think Democrats get special treatment?
I have been concerned that the Right is not seriously taking the machinery the Left used in the 2020 election cycle. I regularly hear statements like, “We’ll retake the House in 2022,” or the same for the Senate. It worries me that the Democrat machine is still in place and they have no qualms about cheating again. In fact, if they lose they know they are in trouble. A close investigation may be very bad for some folks.
Still, I could be a little pessimistic. Biden, Pelosi and crew are working overtime to get bad bills forced through as soon as possible. It could be they are worried about losing power and feel they need to get it done fast. Problem with that kind of speed is that, like Pelosi once said, “you have to pass it to find out what’s in it.” Scary.
Look at the so-called Equality Act. It is no such thing. They do a real good job of spinning the truth and using language that makes it sound wonderful. The bill will force churches and Christian schools to teach things that are totally against their beliefs. Teach it or shut the doors. The bill allows no religious exemption.
It will also destroy women’s sports. If your daughter wants to earn an athletic scholarship, too bad. Transgender males will out-perform her. The equality act gives them rights over biological females. Women fought like tigers for centuries to earn their place in the sun, supported —at least in words — by the Left. Now with the stroke of a pen the Left will remove all of that in one fell swoop.
Where are the feminists? Where is Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem, on and on? I hear only crickets from them. Is Nancy Pelosi so terrifying that even they won’t argue with her? I would not be surprised. She scares me a little.
I’m enjoying the CPAC this year, mainly because it looks like the average age is nearer 30 than 60. To see so many young conservatives is heartening at a level I can’t describe. The new Congressman from North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn , is very well-spoken and has obviously spent a lot of time considering the future and his position. I think 25 is what I heard his age to be. Ten years to the White House?
I thoroughly understand a difference of opinion and believe it’s absolutely necessary for good government. I do not understand destroying this country. I do not understand working toward a socialist/communist system when the Constitutional Republic free enterprise system has been so successful.
I’ve heard all the speeches about how it’s only good for the few at the top. One of the problems with that is that the crowd at the top keeps getting bigger. Clearly indicating that if you want you still can get to the top. It is true that some have been prevented from climbing to the top due mainly to lack of good education. That is entirely due to Democrat policies and their support of the teachers union at the expense of the student. That, and LBJ’s Great Society programs.
The stories of those who have risen above abject poverty in spite of everything to achieve great success abound in America but are rare in other countries. Couple that with a century of history about communism and socialism and its horrible effects on society and people and the question gets even more important.
Five years ago the number of conservative voices were growing, but we had no definite direction and no leader. Now we do and it appears that more and more Americans are agreeing.
Mr. Biden, you are a disaster and getting worse and even your own party know it and admit it. Thank you and God help us. It’s time to stand firm and defend what we have always claimed to believe in, because it is well and truly in danger.
The cancel culture has a job to do and they will do it if they can. That job is to divide us so we can be conquered. Silence our voices so we can’t talk to each other or share ideas. Do not allow that to happen. Talk to each other, read the words of others, listen to the speakers at the CPAC. Be seen, be heard be read.