Dave Glenn

Acting Director of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources Dave Glenn in Laramie in April 2023.

 Katie Klingsporn/WyoFile

Outdoor recreation advocates won big this spring when the Legislature created a new $6 million trust fund to generate grants for trail building, camping infrastructure and other such developments.

Lawmakers didn’t, however, provide a mechanism to spend the money, leaving the trust fund idle.

