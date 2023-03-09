cheer

Rawlins High School cheerleaders performed well in their appearances in the Class 3A All-Girl Cheer and Game Day competitions with Top 5 finishes.

 Photo courtesy of Rawlins High School

CASPER – After weeks of waiting, high school spirit and dance teams across the state competed in the 2023 Wyoming State Spirit Competition at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Wednesday, March 8.

Rawlins High School cheerleaders performed well in their appearances in the Class 3A All-Girl Cheer and Game Day competitions.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus