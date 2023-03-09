...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin and
Central Carbon County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
CASPER – After weeks of waiting, high school spirit and dance teams across the state competed in the 2023 Wyoming State Spirit Competition at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Wednesday, March 8.
Rawlins High School cheerleaders performed well in their appearances in the Class 3A All-Girl Cheer and Game Day competitions.
In the All-Girl competition, the Lady Outlaws placed third overall with a score of 79.4 points.
Mountain View High School won the competition with 83.35 points, while Riverton High School placed second with 80.1 points.
Cody High School finished fourth with 78.45 points; Cokeville High School finished fifth with 75.2 points; Kemmerer High School finished sixth with 73.75 points; Douglas High School finished seventh with 68.45 points; Thermopolis High School finished eighth with 65.7 points.
In the Game Day competition, RHS finished in the Top 5.
The Lady Outlaws placed fifth, totaling 82.15 points. Mountain View won the competition with 87.3 points; Cody placed second with 87.15 points; Douglas placed third with 84.55 points; Powell placed fourth with 83.8 points.
Buffalo High School finished sixth with 80.65 points; Riverton finished seventh with 79.75 points; Pinedale High School finished eighth with 78 points; Wheatland High School finished ninth with 77.95 points; Worland High School finished 10th with 74.2 points.
The State Spirit Competition was previously scheduled to take place on Jan. 27, but due to harsh road conditions, the Wyoming High School Activities Association postponed the event for March 8.