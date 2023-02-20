...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph Tuesday
afternoon. Then, winds gusting up to 35 to 45 mph at times
Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County and North Snowy Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Central Carbon
County and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 MPH or gusts
of 58 MPH or more can lead to property damage.
DOUGLAS – The Rawlins High School wrestling program performed well at the 3A East Regional Tournament in Douglas this weekend.
The Outlaws had seven wrestlers in the championship finals, as well as another in the consolation finals. A dozen Rawlins wrestlers qualified for the state tournament, which is scheduled for Feb. 24-25 in Casper.
Rawlins head coach Dylan Sandstedt was named the 3A East Coach of the Year, as well.
Adrian Trujillo placed first in the 113-pound weight class, Zachary Covolo placed first in the 126-pound weight class, Brayden Torstenbo placed first in the 132-pound weight class and Josh Smith placed first in the 182-pound weight class.
Branden Strong placed second in the 106-pound weight class, Sage Lonn placed second in the 152-pound weight class and Ezra Archuleta placed second in the 160-pound weight class.
Michael Drayton placed fourth in the 285-pound weight class.
Other state qualifiers include Jace Griffiths (113), Gabriel Trujillo (120), Anthony Martinez (182) and Christopher Tyndall (220).
The Lady Outlaws will also have some representation at the state tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Feb. 23, for the girls.
Haley Martinez (120), Kloey Walker (135), Karlee Lumpkins (135), Brinley Green (140) and ReggiLee Conley-Hellman (170) will all represent the Lady Outlaws in the first-ever women’s state wrestling tournament.