outlaws

The Rawlins High School men’s swimming and diving team finished 12th at 3A State Swim and Dive Championships in Gillette this weekend.

 Rawlins Times Photo by Tyler Johnson

GILLETTE – The Rawlins High School men’s swimming and diving team finished 12th at 3A State Swim and Dive Championships in Gillette this weekend.

As a team, the Outlaws finished with a total of 27 points. 

Tags

comments powered by Disqus