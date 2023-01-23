LANDER — One of the biggest swimming and diving meets in the state took place in Lander on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Bruce Gresly Invitational brought in 15 teams from around the state to compete in the annual meet. Teams included Green River, Rock Springs, Rawlins, Buffalo, Cheyenne South, Cody, Evanston, Jackson, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman, Powell, Riverton, Sublette County and Worland.
The home team, Lander, won the meet with a team score of 291. Buffalo finished second with 224 and Green River finished third with 133 points.
Here are the Top 5 finishes from each individual event.
200-yard medley relay1. Lander — 1:39.52 — Finn Richards, Reed McFadden, Dylan Huelskamp and Benny Kulow
2. Buffalo — 1:41.25 — Gio Monerastelli, Tommy Wonka, Charlie Wonka, Brodyn Lambert
3. Cody — 1:46.71 — Joseph Killpack, Bradley McKenzie, Jonah Woods and Bailey Myles
4. Cheyenne South — 1:48.07 — William Moore, Samuel Crouch, Caleb Brewer and Mark Constantino
5. Evanston — 1:49.71 — Hanky Phillips, Kyler Hogman, Jaxson Daniels and Wyatt Sawyer
200-yard freestyle1. Green River — 1:48.98 — Brady Young
2. Lander — 1:49.29 — Dylan Huelskamp
3. Lander — 1:52.92 — Brayden Brown
4. Buffalo — 1:53.18 — Kieran Murray
5. Riverton — 1:49.23 — Zachary Osborne
200-yard IM1. Lander — 2:06.42 — Reed McFadden
2. Lander — 2:08.35 — Finn Richards
3. Cheyenne South — 2:08.54 — Caleb Brewer
4. Buffalo — 2:09.18 — Gio Monterastelli
5. Jackson — 2:09.63 — Hunter Scott
50-yard freestyle1. Rock Springs — 22.55 — John Spicer
2. Buffalo — 22.59 — Brogan Byram
3. Buffalo — 22.81 — Tommy Wonka
4. Cody — 23.00 — Bradley McKenzie
5. Rock Springs — 23.16 — Gunner Seiloff
1-meter diving1. Green River — 444.50 — Braxton Cordova
2. Green River — 384.80 — River Kirts
3. Lander — 369.60 — Logan Wietzki
4. Lander — 368.35 — Noah Larson
5. Green River — 365.85 — Keegan Gaily
100-yard butterfly1. Lander — 53.24 — Dylan Huelskamp
2. Cheyenne South — 55.49 — Caleb Brewer
3. Cody — 55.73 — Joseph Killpack
4. Buffalo — 55.90 — Kieran Murray
5. Powell — 57.60 — Rui Parker
100-yard freestyle1. Rock Springs — 48.88 — John Spicer
2. Lander — 48.91 — Benny Kulow
3. Buffalo — 49.12 — Brogan Byram
4. Rock Springs — 51.11 — Gunner Seiloff
5. Lyman — 51.58 — Jaxon Lallatin
500-yard freestyle1. Green River — 4.56.07 — Brady Young
2. Lander — 4:59.42 — Brayden Brown
3. Green River — 5:12.70 — Colin Gilmore
4. Riverton — 5:15.66 — Zachary Osborne
5. Kemmerer — 5:19.48 — Malachi Villarreal
200-yard freestyle relay1. Buffalo — 1:29.97 — Tommy Wonka, Kieran Murray, Charlie Wonka and Brogan Byram
2. Lander — 1:30.27 — Benny Kulow, Finn Richards, Scott Logam and Dylan Huelskamp
3. Rock Springs — 1:35.73 — John Spicer, Timothy Stephens, Dailen Pedersen and Gunner Seiloff
4. Riverton — 1:36.82 — Aidan Jones, Jackson Hill, Logan Cabanaw and Zachary Osborne
5. Worland — 1:38.62 — Canton Green, Gage Stanek, Wyatt Whitlock and Walker Cooper
100-yard backstroke1. Cody — 54.73 — Joseph Killpack
2. Lander — 58.55 — Finn Richards
3. Lander — 58.63 — Benny Kulow
4. Worland — 58.70 — Gage Stanek
5. Kemmerer — 58.75 — Seth Krell
100-yard breaststroke1. Buffalo — 59.89 — Tommy Wonka
2. Lander — 1:02.82 — Reed McFadden
3. Cody — 1:03.70 — Bradley McKenzie
4. Buffalo — 1:05.04 — Charlie Wonka
5. Lander — 1:09.12 — Erick Harms
400-yard freestyle relay1. Buffalo — 3:22.64 — Gio Monterastelli, Brodyn Lambert, Kieran Murray and Brogan Byram
2. Lander — 3:30.22 — Brayden Brown, Scott Logan, Sequeil Lozier and Reed McFadden
3. Rock Springs — 3:33.75 — Dailen Pedersen, Gunner Seiloff, Timothy Stephens and John Spicer
4. Cody — 3:37.68 — Joseph Killpack, Isaac Woods, Myles Bailey and Bradley McKenzie
5. Riverton — 3:39.80 — Aidan Jones, Jackson Hill, Logan Cabanaw and Zachary Osborne