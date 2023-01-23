Rawlins

Before Saturday’s swimming and diving meet in Lander, the Outlaws hosted the Green River Wolves on Thursday, Jan. 19. Rawlins lost to Green River, 115-69.

LANDER — One of the biggest swimming and diving meets in the state took place in Lander on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Bruce Gresly Invitational brought in 15 teams from around the state to compete in the annual meet. Teams included Green River, Rock Springs, Rawlins, Buffalo, Cheyenne South, Cody, Evanston, Jackson, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman, Powell, Riverton, Sublette County and Worland.

