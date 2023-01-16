Outlaws finish 7th at Worland Invite Tyler Johnson editor@rawlinstimes.com Jan 16, 2023 Jan 16, 2023 Updated 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Worland Outlaws finished seventh at the Worland Invite on Saturday, finishing the day with 167.5 total team points. Rawlins Times Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WORLAND—The Worland Outlaws finished seventh at the Worland Invite on Saturday, finishing the day with 167.5 total team points.The swimming and diving exhibition consisted of nine teams from around the state, which included Rawlins, Buffalo, Cody, Jackson, Lander, Powell, Riverton, Sheridan and Worland.Buffalo won the meet, finishing with a team score of 386 points. Sheridan placed second with 343 and Cody finished third with 291.Riverton finished with 274, Worland ended with 257, Powell had 254.5 and Jackson had 69.Here are the Top 3 results from the 12 events from Saturday’s Worland Invite.200-yard medley relay1. Buffalo—1:42.66—Gio Monterastelli, Charlie Wonka, Kieran Murray and Brogan Byram2. Cody—1:47.98—Joseph Killpack, Bradley McKenzie, Jonah Woods and Myles Bailey3. Worland—1:48.74—Gage Stanek, Trae Bennett, Wyatte Whitlock and Walker Cooper200-yard freestyle1. Riverton—1:54.64—Zachary Osborne2. Jackson—1:55.74—Hunter Scott3. Buffalo—1:58.45—Tommy Wonka200-yard IM1. Cody—2:08.44—Joseph Killpack2. Buffalo—2:09.39—Gio Monterastelli3. Powell—2:10.48—Rui Parker50-yard freestyle1. Buffalo—22.71—Brogan Byram2. Buffalo—23.27—Kieran Murray3. Worland—23.95—Walker Cooper1-meter diving1. Riverton—218.75—Mason Lemley2. Riverton—194.30—Talon Prestwich3. Powell—191.65—Jon Hawley100-yard butterfly1. Jackson—56.26—Hunter Scott2. Buffalo—56.75—Charlie Wonka3. Buffalo—59.41—Gio Monterastelli100-yard freestyle1. Buffalo—49.53—Brogan Byram2. Cody—49.98—Joseph Killpack3. Buffalo—51.04—Kieran Murray500-yard freestyle1. Riverton—5:17.79—Zachary Osborne2. Sheridan—5:24.43—Jarret Thompson3. Cody—5:54.88—Isaac Woods200-yard freestyle relay1. Buffalo—1:32.66—Tommy Wonka, Brodyn Lambert, Kieran Murray and Brogan Byram2. Riverton—1:37.79—Aidan Jones, Logan Cabanaw, Jackson Hill and Zachary Osborne3. Worland—1:37.90—Gage Stanek, Canton Green, Wyatt Whitlock and Walker Cooper100-yard backstroke1. Worland—59.26—Gage Stanek2. Buffalo—59.70—Tommy Wonka3. Buffalo—1:02.72—Asher Murray100-yard breaststroke1. Cody—1:02.87—Bradley McKenzie2. Buffalo—1:03.19—Charlie Wonka3. Worland—1:06.44—Wyatt Whitlock400-yard freestyle relay1. Buffalo—3:32.87—Charlie Wonka, Gio Monterastelli, Brodyn Lambert and Tommy Wonka2. Riverton—3:39.12—Zachary Osborne, Logan Cabanaw, Jackson Hills and Aidan Jones3. Sheridan—3:42.54—David Brown, Jarret Thompson, Coleman Hanchett and Ben Forsythe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Buffalo Worland Invite Riverton Sport Swimming Cody Freestyle Powell Diving Gio Monterastelli Charlie Wonka Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now City of Rawlins moves forward with filling vacant council seat Six-hour standoff with RPD ends with suspect in custody Saratoga seats a brand-new council for 2023 Rawlins Winter Classic: Outlaws go 1-2 in annual home tournament The voice of the people: City council discusses permitting letters from the public being read during meetings Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Our Faces - Dec 2022 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.