The Worland Outlaws finished seventh at the Worland Invite on Saturday, finishing the day with 167.5 total team points.

 Rawlins Times Photo by Tyler Johnson

The swimming and diving exhibition consisted of nine teams from around the state, which included Rawlins, Buffalo, Cody, Jackson, Lander, Powell, Riverton, Sheridan and Worland.

