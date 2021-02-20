The Rawlins High School girls basketball team scored 51 points enroute to a 51-46 victory over the #2 ranked Lyman Eagles on Tuesday in Rawlins. The game, originally scheduled for last Friday, was rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Despite the schedule shuffling, the Outlaws looked sharp and were able to keep the momentum on their side to put the Eagles away.
At the end of the first quarter, the Outlaws trailed by four points, 14-10. Despite falling behind early, the team was able to keep the game within reach to head into half-time tied 25-25. Head coach Katie Cline attributes her team performance to a commitment to the game plan and communication they’ve been working on all season.
“This was such a fun game to be a part of,” Cline said. “Our team played a full 32 minutes and really got all of their teammates involved. They were attacking, committed to our press and making the extra pass to take good care of the basketball. I felt like they stuck to our game plan and communicated and this is what we knew all along our team was capable of. It was so rewarding to finally see it come together against the #2 team in the state.”
Returning after the half time break, the Outlaws came out strong, putting up 12 points in the 3rd quarter to take a five point lead, 37-32. On the heels of a 14-point game from senior Brooke Palmer, the team shut down the Eagles with a 51-46 finish.
Palmer wasn’t the only senior with double-digit points. McKenzie Earl dropped 12 points and Aliya Edwards was right behind her with 11 points. Sophomore Brooklyn Larson had a solid night, too, with 8 points of her own to tack onto the Outlaws’ winning effort.
The Outlaws, now 3-9, handed the Eagles, now 12-3, their third loss of the season.
“This was a much needed win against a very talented Lyman team,” Cline said. “This should boost our confidence and get some momentum headed into our quadrant play. I couldn’t be more proud of our kids. It’s not easy buying into the process when wins have been so tough to come by, but they just showed that all of their hard work, positive attitudes and resiliency is paying off.”
The team will continue with a busy week of play, hosting the Burns Broncs on Friday and then hitting the road to play Wheatland on Saturday.
Rawlins 51, Lyman 46 Brooklyn Larson-8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
Britney Larson-1 rebound
Brooke Palmer-14 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 1 charge
Carlee Scheel-4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 1 block
McKenzie Earl-12 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
Ali Edwards-11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals
Morgan Lonn-2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block