RAWLINS – There was a rumble in Rawlins on Saturday as the high school hosted the annual Rumble in Rawlins Wrestling Tournament.

Teams from Evanston, Lyman, Pinedale, Torrington, Moffat County (Craig, Colorado) and West Grand (Colorado) traveled to Rawlins to compete against the Outlaws for the rumblin’ title.

