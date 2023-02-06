RAWLINS – There was a rumble in Rawlins on Saturday as the high school hosted the annual Rumble in Rawlins Wrestling Tournament.
Teams from Evanston, Lyman, Pinedale, Torrington, Moffat County (Craig, Colorado) and West Grand (Colorado) traveled to Rawlins to compete against the Outlaws for the rumblin’ title.
Pinedale won the tournament, while the Rawlins Outlaws finished second in the boys’ bracket. Evanston finished third.
In the girls’ bracket, it was Pinedale that took first place. Evanston placed second and the Lady Outlaws finished third.
