During the meeting on Monday, June 5, the Rawlins City Council approved the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grant, for 2023, for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

 Rawlins Times Photo

The grant, in the amount of $12,248.88, will be used to cover overtime for the Rawlins police officers for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

