During the meeting on Monday, June 5, the Rawlins City Council approved the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grant, for 2023, for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
RAWLINS – During the meeting on Monday, June 5, the Rawlins City Council approved the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grant, for 2023, for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
The grant, in the amount of $12,248.88, will be used to cover overtime for the Rawlins police officers for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
City attorney Gwendolynn Wade said, “This is money that WYDOT grants every year, and our police department uses it to conduct safety. When our officers are actually off duty, they have the opportunity to work overtime, paid for through this grant, to monitor traffic safety, specifically for seatbelts, speeding and things like that.
“They do that on their off time. We reapply for this grant every year.”
According to the agenda, “Enforcement of Wyoming occupant protection and impaired driving laws are a key factor to reducing unbelted and impaired driving crashes, which may result in fatalities and serious injuries on Wyoming's roads. Analysis of crash and arrest data has identified our jurisdiction as an area of high risk and makes your agency eligible to use FY 2024 NHTSA funds.
“These funds are administered through the Wyoming Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office Behavioral Grants Program and are for impaired driving and occupant protection sustained high visibility overtime enforcement.”