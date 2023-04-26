CARBON COUNTY — Local Carbon County residents will have the opportunity to attend and participate in the inaugural Care Fair on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
“Carbon County Public Health has partnered with several other organizations in our community, including the hospital, to organize our first Care Fair,” Carbon County Public Health communicable disease coordinator Megan Cragun said. “It is going to be a little bit different than the past health fairs.
“It’s not going to be solely focused on blood draws and health-related resources. We have branched out and are also working with Carbon County Higher Education Center, the recreation center, Carbon County Prevention Network and several other places.”
Cragun said that they are working to make it a resource care fair, opposed to just a health care fair.
As of the time of the interview, there have been 44 vendors that have signed up to participate in the event.
“At this time, 27 of those vendors are local. We have 17 people coming from all around the state,” Cragun said. “We have people coming from Casper, Laramie, Cheyenne and Rock Springs.
“We are super excited to be having everybody to come out and give people in Rawlins a little bit more of a directory for their own personal use on different resources that are available to us and that are around us.”
The vendors at the event will be able to provide information and tools to help with physical and mental health, finance, insurance and benefits, housing, education, addiction, abuse and more.
Cragun added that the vendors will be coming in with a lot of information about their services.
“We’ll have a scavenger hunt throughout the whole fair. If people were to go around doing the scavenger hunt and check off on the list, then they will go into a raffle to win some pretty cool prizes at the end of it,” she said. “So, it’s definitely beneficial to go visit all of the vendors during the event.”
The cancer resource center will also be set up at the event.
“They are going to bring their big, blow-up colon and they’ll be talking about cancer screenings,” Cragun said. “We will also have a bouncy house there that the recreation center is putting up for us.”
Stephanie Hinkle, marketing, communications and foundation director for MHCC, said that the community partners have been a big part of being able to put the event on.
“These community partners have just been really great to get to work together on this event,” Hinkle said. “This event is free, open to the public and we are really excited to be able to open this up and encourage people to come to it and learn.
“It’s not just health and wellness. When we say resources, that is a big umbrella. We’ve worked hard to bring in a number of participants to represent the wide variety of resources that will entail.”
The Care Fair will be held at the Rawlins Family Recreation Center, located at 1616 Harshman St.