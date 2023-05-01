RAWLINS – Residents from across Carbon County attended the inaugural Care Fair that was held on Saturday, April 29, at the Rawlins Family Recreation Center.
Health and wellness were at the forefront of the event. Those attending had the opportunity to get discounted blood draws.
Not only were there health-related booths set up at the event, such as information on senior services, pain management, home health services and more, but there were also organizations present to provide information on other areas of wellness.
Those in attendance of the Care Fair got to learn more about local mental health services, insurance options, financial education, childhood development and more.
There were even speakers at the event, providing information on various topics of interest.
Copper France of Bank of Commerce spoke about a number of tips for protection against financial fraud.
Emma Burton-Hopkins, health education specialist from Natrona County Department of Health, spoke about sexual health and wellness.
Mark Norford, fire inspector for the Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office, had a booth set up at the Care Fair to provide some home thermal fuse kits for home oxygen set ups.
“It’s a device that, if a fire is started, it stops the flow of oxygen at that location. We’re doing this because we recognized in our data that over 50% of the fire deaths over the last five years, in Wyoming, have been related to home oxygen,” Norford said.
Norford added that the home thermal fuse kits have been used in Europe since 2005.
“We worked with the company, brought it over here, we wrote a grant and we’re providing this device for free for people around the state that are on oxygen,” he said. “We’re partnering with fire departments all over the state and hospitals.
“You can actually log onto our website to request one.”
Those interested in requesting a home thermal fuse kit can do so by visiting the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety’s website, www.wsfm.wyo.gov.
Wyoming Health Fairs director of client relations Paul Nash was also present at the Care Fair.
“Wyoming Health Fairs does a monthly blood draw in Rawlins, partnered with Public Health,” Nash said. “An event like the Care Fair is so important because we have so many local resources in these small communities.
“It’s a great way for the public to learn more about what services are available to them, right here in their own community or in neighboring communities.”
Julie Bandemer, president and CEO of Premium Health at Home, along with other employees, were also at the event to give out information on home health services.
“We provide home health care within Carbon County. We’re able to see clients from birth till end of life,” Bandemer said. “We work under the direction of a primary care physician to facilitate the care of clients in their home.”
Some of the services Premium Health at Home provides are as follows:
- IV therapy
- Wound care
- Injections
- Nutritional teaching
- Therapeutic exercises as prescribed by a licensed therapist
- Working with a medical social worker
- Physical therapy occupational therapy
- Speech therapy
Health specialist Harlee Mascarenas and family enrichment specialist Fiorella Wailes were handing out materials at the event concerning the head start program through the carbon County Child Development Programs.
Wailes said that the head start program serves populations of children ages 3, 4 and 5.
“From my standpoint as a health specialist, we do health screenings. We do vision and hearing screenings,” Mascarenas said. “We make sure that they are getting all the health stuff that they need. We also refer out if we need to.”
“We provide comprehensive services. We provide education services as well as nutrition and family services,” Wailes said. “Most of the families we serve are going to be in that income guideline based. Maybe less that 10% of the families we serve are over income.”
Wailes added that the goal for the families is to get the children to kindergarten and first grade, making that transition as smooth as possible.
“We provide all kinds of services for parents. If parents want to take a CPR/first aid class, our health specialist can get them certified for two years through the American Red Cross,” she said. “We also have all kinds of services in the community.
“For example, we have partnerships with Wyo Health. They can also get educational assistance for the parents to get their GED.”