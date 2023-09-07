SARATOGA – The first public discussion on Saratoga’s new Transportation Alternatives Master Plan will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5 – 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga, located at 210 W. Elm Ave.

