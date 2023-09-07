SARATOGA – The first public discussion on Saratoga’s new Transportation Alternatives Master Plan will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5 – 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga, located at 210 W. Elm Ave.
Bring ideas, concerns, hopes and dreams for better transportation alternatives in Saratoga and join with other members of the community “to learn about the plan” from Project Manager Chris Vogelsang of OV Consulting of Denver, Colorado, according to the flyer that was handed out at last Tuesday’s Saratoga Town Council meeting.
In a presentation to the council, Vogelsang discussed what he was hired to do at some length. This new plan is beginning by picking up on portions of the already adopted town’s 2016 master plan concerning pedestrian and bike trails, parks and roads.
These ideas will be updated and expanded and developed over the next 10 months with community input through surveys, public meetings and presentations to the town council.
“We will be spending time in the community getting to know the residents and what they want and need," said Vogelsang.
This company, OV Consulting, “has delivered creative planning and design solutions in Colorado and neighboring states for over 20 years.”
“With its roots in transportation planning and design, the firm has grown to become a thought leader in effective urban planning and placemaking, integrated transportation design and educational engagement for communities and clients.
“We are trusted partners and critical thinkers. We are leaders in building cohesive direction and vision. We are urban educators and collaborators. We are strategists for innovative and effective design solutions,” according to their website.
This master plan is being paid for by a $200,000 grant provided mostly by Wyoming DOT 90% and with a 10% contribution by the previous Saratoga Town Council.
To participate in this project come to the meetings or become involved online, visit SaratogaMoves.com.to join up.
The free food for this event is being provided by the Saratoga Sandwich Company.
