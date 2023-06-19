Strong southwest winds gusting 45 to 55 mph expected late this
RAWLINS -- During the special meeting on Wednesday, June 14, the Rawlins City Council voted to approve the third and final reading of the fiscal year 2023-2024 municipal budget.
Through approving the budget, the city council members also approved ordinance No. 6 - 2023
Interim city manager and finance director Thomas Sarvey walked the council through the budget book.
“The revenues for the eight mills are estimated at $500,000. We’ll get the assessed valuation from the county because it is based upon assessed valuation,” he said. “It will come in at right about $500,000.
“That is an estimate. Once we get the assessed valuation, we’ll know for sure.”
The budget book, included in the agenda, states, “For the general fund for the city, there will be levied a tax of eight and no tenths mills on all real and personal property located in the city of Rawlins, Carbon County, Wyoming, subject to taxation for the purpose of raising the sum of $500,000.”
Sarvey pointed out the numbers presented in the budget comparisons.
“You’ll notice that the budget comparisons to the actuals in the audit report will reflect the same numbers that are in the ordinance. This is exactly what we will carry forward,” Sarvey said.
He also discussed the carryover of the capital items from the 2023 fiscal year:
- General fund, $542,831
- General fund impact assistance, $1,848,681
- Water fund, $419,000
- Sewer fund, $170,000
- Landfill fund, $34,000
- Recycling fund, $85,000
“Some of those items may still be purchased and paid for this month,” Sarvey said. But because of timing, we put everything out there that had not been paid by the first of June.”
Following Sarvey’s presentation of the budget, Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum said to Sarvey, “I’m not going to tell you that I totally understand this, but it’s much clearer to me now than it’s ever been. So, thank you for that.”
Council member Tonya Lewman said to Sarvey, “I just want to thank you for doing such a great job.”
“I would like to thank the staff, the council and everybody associated with the budget,” Sarvey said. “This was a hard budget year. We received excellent guidance from the council; you helped tremendously to get us to where we needed to go.
“I feel like the staff really stepped up. They scoured the budgets and went over things. I think we have a pretty good operating plan moving forward.”