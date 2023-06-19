Image one

During the special meeting on Wednesday, June 14, the Rawlins City Council voted to approve the third and final reading of the fiscal year 2023-2024 municipal budget.

 Rawlins Times Photo

Through approving the budget, the city council members also approved ordinance No. 6 - 2023

