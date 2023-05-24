...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
North Platte River at Saratoga affecting Carbon County.
.Warm temperatures may melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...North Platte River at Saratoga.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.5 feet, Bankfull stage. Water approaches the low
lying areas with only minor flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday, May 24 the stage was 7.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat
North Platte River
Saratoga 8.5 7.8 Wed 10 am MD 8.2 8.3 8.1
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wyoming...
Little Snake River near Dixon and Baggs affecting Carbon County.
For the Little Snake River...including Little Snake River near Dixon
and Baggs...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon and
Baggs.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.5 feet, Flood stage. Standing water occurs over
low lying areas along the left and right river banks. Minor
lowland flooding occurs near the town of Baggs. Minor lowland
agricultural flooding continues to become more widespread from
Dixon to Baggs. Flood wave travel time to Baggs is approximately
2 to 3 hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.5 feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.6 feet on 05/18/1996.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat
Little Snake River
Little Snake River near Dixo 9.5 9.2 Wed 11 am 9.3 9.4 9.3
During a special meeting on Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m., the Rawlins City Council approved the motion to enter into an agreement with Edgar “Win” Haymond for the purpose of operating the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course restaurant.
The agreement continues through May 15, 2024.
There was a request for proposal (RFP) placed on the city of Rawlins website on Jan. 9, 2023, as well as one placed in the Rawlins Times on Jan 14 and 21, 2023. Additional RFPs were placed in the Saratoga Sun, the Rocket Miner in Rock Springs, the Laramie Boomerang and the Cheyenne Tribune Eagle.
Parks and recreation director Jason Sehon said, “Starting last year, we started reaching out and going more than just locally and regionally to try and attract restaurants. This last year, we contacted a bunch of culinary arts schools in Wyoming and surrounding states to try and see if we could get some students interested.”
He added that operating a restaurant at the golf course is a benefit not only to golfers but also to community residents and visitors.
“Our goal has been to try and find someone to come in here and operate a restaurant year-round at the golf course,” Sehon said.
According to Sehon, Haymond wants to operate the restaurant year-round, and has a partner working with him.
“He’s already looking at plans to have different events, catering to business parties and things like that during the winter months,” Sehon said. “He’s very excited, eager and motivated.”
The agreement states that it is the intent of the parties for the concessionaire to be an independent contractor, and the city may “retain only broad general regulatory power of supervision and control of the food services and bar operation, so as to insure satisfactory performance of concessionaire.”
It also states, “It is the intent of the parties that the city, its agents or employees, have no right to control the means, methods or details of the work of the concessionaire.”
Before the vote, Sehon proposed that the council make two revisions to the agreement.
The first revision he proposed was adding in the requirement of a $500 refundable deposit.
“If there are any carried over issues with leaving the restaurant a mess, we can hire somebody to come in and do some cleaning; or if there are any bills that are unpaid,” he said.
The following portion of the agreement is the second revision Sehon proposed:
“Upon execution of this agreement, concessionaire agrees to purchase from the city, at cost, the current inventory of food and alcohol on-hand previously purchased by the city for interim concession use.”
Sehon said that there has already been some inventory purchased, such as food items and liquor.
“Because we didn’t have a concessionaire the last couple of months, we started shifting toward running a restaurant in-house; which is not something we want to do,” he said. “But we feel like it’s something that is a benefit to our golf community, golf course and residents.
“Staffing has been an issue, which is a Rawlins thing these days. But we were prepared to reduce our menu and our hours due to staffing.”
Mayor Terry Weickum and council members Chris Weisenburg, Bruce Seilaff and Steve Sanger voted in favor of the agreement.
Council members Jacquelin R. Wells, Darril Garner and Tonya Lewman were not present at the meeting.