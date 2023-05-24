Image one

 Rawlins Times Photo

RAWLINS – During a special meeting on Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m., the Rawlins City Council approved the motion to enter into an agreement with Edgar “Win” Haymond for the purpose of operating the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course restaurant.

The agreement continues through May 15, 2024.

