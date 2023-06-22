Image one

The Rawlins City Council voted to approve the first reading of the amended Rawlins Municipal Code – Title 19: “Zoning” during the meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

This title is established as an ordinance and establishes specific land use zones, as well as regulates buildings and structures according to the construction and the “nature of and the extent of their use,” according to the proposed amendments to the municipal code.

