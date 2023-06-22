RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council voted to approve the first reading of the amended Rawlins Municipal Code – Title 19: “Zoning” during the meeting on Tuesday, June 20.
This title is established as an ordinance and establishes specific land use zones, as well as regulates buildings and structures according to the construction and the “nature of and the extent of their use,” according to the proposed amendments to the municipal code.
According to community development director Lou Lascano, in May of this year, the planning and zoning commission and board of adjustments held a joint workshop in order to discuss making changes to the current Title 19: “Zoning.”
During that workshop, both the commission and the board provided input as to what changed would be made to the municipal code.
After being brought forward to the city attorney for approval, the staff made the recommendation that the changes be made to the municpal code.
Both the planning and zoning commission and the board of adjustments approved the changes.
According to the proposed amendments to Section 19.04.090 “Temporary Occupied Recreational Vehicle Parking,” if approved, it would be changed to the following:
“Temporary parking of a single occupied recreational vehicles for any church or residence shall be permitted in all areas of the city of Rawlins for not longer than 30 days and only when permits with site plans have been obtained with the community development department.
“The recreational vehicle will need to maintain a 10-foot separation from any other structure. No more than two 30-day extensions per calendar year shall be permitted. Such parking is only allowed on property owned by the homeowner or organization and shall not be allowed on city streets or alleys.”
Another change that was proposed includes the acceptable height for garages.
“I’ve been looking forward to this,” Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum said. “I’ve talked about a lot of the changes. I think not having it is really holding a lot of projects back.