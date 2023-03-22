The Rawlins City Council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Rochelle Animal Shelter and the Wyoming Department of Corrections to start a canine training program at the Wyoming State Penitentiary during the meeting on Tuesday, March 21.
RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Rochelle Animal Shelter and the Wyoming Department of Corrections to start a canine training program at the Wyoming State Penitentiary during the meeting on Tuesday, March 21.
The shelter will provide the canines that need obedience training, and in return, the animals will be in a structured program at the penitentiary that is designed to make the animals more adoptable, according to Rawlins Police Chief Michael Ward.
The dogs will be trained by the inmates at the penitentiary.
“This is a program that Wyoming DOC runs in Torrington, I believe in New Castle and a number of other places with a high level of success,” Ward said. “The benefit for the city is that it won’t cost us anything more than if we had kept the animals at the shelter.”
Ward said that the benefit to the penitentiary is that it is an “incredibly highly anticipated program” inside of the facility.
WDOC unit manager Christi Kelley said, “Where we’ll be housing the dogs is what we call the ‘k unit,’ which is the working unit. The inmates that we have there are all medium/minimum restricted or minimum inmates.
“The inmates that come out of that unit go down and work in the outside work crew. They have to be six months disciplinary free. They cannot have any STG affiliations,” she said.
Kelley added that they have eight handlers that will go through the training.
“There’s already a master handler. He went up to Torrington and went through the training,” she said. “He’ll be training the other inmates. Our goal is to have up to eight dogs there at the facility. It will be a nine-week program.”
She also said that they will rotate dogs in as they complete their training.