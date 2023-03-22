Image one

The Rawlins City Council approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Rochelle Animal Shelter and the Wyoming Department of Corrections to start a canine training program at the Wyoming State Penitentiary during the meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

The shelter will provide the canines that need obedience training, and in return, the animals will be in a structured program at the penitentiary that is designed to make the animals more adoptable, according to Rawlins Police Chief Michael Ward.

