RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council approved a resolution amending Fees: Finance - Water, Sewer and Utilities, appendix E, and Fees: Public Works, Water Connection Fee Schedule, Appendix I during the meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The approval of the resolution approved the rates that were proposed by rate specialist Carl Brown in order to take care of the city’s current and future water infrastructure needs.

