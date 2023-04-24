The Rawlins City Council approved the purchase of eight self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) units during the meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council approved the purchase of eight self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) units during the meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
The cost of the units is $60,800 and will be purchased from SeaWestern Fire Equipment.
The one bid that was returned for the purchase of the eight SCBA units was from SeaWestern Fire Equipment. The company submitted a bid for $60,800 and was $800 over the budgeted amount.
According to Rawlins Fire Chief Blain Schumacher, there are additional funds in the equipment line item that are being used to cover the $800 deficit.
The SCBAs are required equipment that is used for firefighting operations. The entire inventory of SCBAs will become unserviceable in August 2023.
In order to completely replace the inventory, there will need to be 20 more SCBAs purchased.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.