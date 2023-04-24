Image one

The Rawlins City Council approved the purchase of eight self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) units during the meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

 Rawlins Times Photo

RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council approved the purchase of eight self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) units during the meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

The cost of the units is $60,800 and will be purchased from SeaWestern Fire Equipment.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus