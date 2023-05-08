RAWLINS -- During the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 2, the Rawlins Fire Department annual award recipients were recognized.
Each year, the Rawlins Fire Department gives out awards to the firefighters during a banquet; this year's banquet was held on April 8.
The following firefighters were recognized during the council meeting for being award recipients:
- Rookie of the year went to Chris Villanueva
- Best attendance went to Luis Lascano
- Most training went to Scott Hatcher
- EMS of the year went to Stephanie Trimble
- Firefighter of the year went to Brian Martin
- Chief's award went to Anthony Shebley
Battalion chief Allen Robinson said that the rookie of the year award is given to a member during their first year with the fire department.
"That first year takes a lot of time and dedication to start gaining your Fire One certification. The Fire One certification is probably one of the hardest to get because there are so many tasks involved and things you have to learn to pick up," Robinson said. "That includes everything from answering the phone, getting on the apparatus and actually fighting fire and doing everything we do."
For the most training award, Robinson said that it is taken off of the hours of training that are required of volunteers.
"We have certain state statutes we have to maintain," he said. "We have two trainings every month, which is our required training. That's when everybody gets together and we do certain tasks.
"Scott, the recipient of the most training award, was able to be at every single training we offered last year."
For the best attendance award, Robinson said that it is based off of the actual alarms that are "struck out" for firefighters to respond to throughout the year.
"Brian Martin is the recipient of the firefighter of the year award. This is an award that is voted on by the members of the department for outstanding service and leadership," he said.
Robinson added that the chief's award recipient is chosen by the chief himself.
"It is given to a firefighter for outstanding service and whatever criteria the chief chooses to put together with that," he said.
During the council meeting, the fire department also received the Community Builder Award.
Robinson said that in total, 4,110 hours of training has been completed by the fire department.
"That is up from 3,109 hours in 2021," he said. "It's a significant increase in our numbers."
For the year's annual response number, there were 1,045. Robinson said that this number also rose, compared to the 946 responses in the previous year.
"I can tell you right now that our runs are ahead of that already for 2023," he said. "We've been very busy."
Robinson added that they have obtained 30 different training certifications throughout the last year.
"That continues to increase and is something that we're working toward every day, as far as those kind of things go," he said.
The Rawlins Fire Department is in the midst of a campaign to look for volunteers.
"We're trying to get the word out that we're looking for help. So, on nights when we have people busy and doing other things, we actually have more people that can be here and respond," Robinson said. "We're working on that very diligently."