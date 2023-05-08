Image one

During the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 2, the Rawlins Fire Department annual award recipients were recognized.

 Photo courtesy of Mira Miller

Each year, the Rawlins Fire Department gives out awards to the firefighters during a banquet; this year's banquet was held on April 8. 

