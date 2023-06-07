RAWLINS -- The city of Rawlins Landfill has once again received a 100% score on a surprise inspection, which are performed twice a year by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.
According to a press release from the city of Rawlins, the landfill staff have received perfect inspection reports for each inspection for over three years.
"We also received the annual renewal of our landfill license," the press release states.
The landfill is made up of several different components: a transfer station to collect and store municipal solid waste (MSW)until it can be hauled to the city of Casper Regional Solid Waste Facility; a construction and demolition section for items that are then buried at our landfill; and separate spots for tires, manure, metal and green waste which are then sold/taken to their various final locations.
The following items are free to dispose of at the landfill:
- Oil, not to exceed 35 gallons
- Metal, including washers, stoves, water heaters, grills and bikes
- Manure
- Green waste, such as trees, limbs, branches and grass
- Clean dirt
The landfill is an enterprise fund that is required to be funded by the users and kept separate from general funds.
For the landfill, there are two ways of collecting revenue.
The first is the landfill maintenance fee shown on a utility bill, provides the landfill to the community.
"We bring in about $53,000 per month through the maintenance fee on the utility bill, so if we lost that funding, the charge at the gate would need to increase," the press release states. "This would then drive up the cost of construction, trash hauling and other services which depend on our landfill.
"The second, the fee at the gate, makes it more equitable, as people who haul more pay more fees. We bring in about $90,000 per month through the landfill gate charges, so if we lost that funding, the charge on the utility bills would need to increase."
Interested in receiving news from the city? Sign up for news via email or text at www.rawlinswy.gov/notifyme under “City of Rawlins News.” For more information, please contact Mira Miller, city of Rawlins community relations/PIO, at 307-328-4500 ext. 1022.