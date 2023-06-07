Image one

The city of Rawlins Landfill has once again received a 100% score on a surprise inspection, which are performed twice a year by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

 Photo courtesy of the city of Rawlins

RAWLINS -- The city of Rawlins Landfill has once again received a 100% score on a surprise inspection, which are performed twice a year by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

According to a press release from the city of Rawlins, the landfill staff have received perfect inspection reports for each inspection for over three years.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus