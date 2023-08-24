RAWLINS — The Rawlins Police Department received 310 total calls between Sunday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 19.
Of those calls, 44 were business checks, 32 were calls for areas of concern, 29 were traffic violations, 28 were housewatch/property checks, 18 were animal calls, 17 were to assist other agencies, 15 were ambulance calls, 13 were follow-ups to incidents and 10 were welfare checks.
Disturbance reports, larceny/theft, out with vehicle and suspicious vehicles had five calls each.
Civil matter, community engagement, domestic disturbance and moving vehicles complaints had four calls each.
Abandoned vehicle, 911 hang up, child custody/exchange, criminal trespass, fraud report, miscellaneous complaint and pedestrian stop each had three calls each.
Barking dog, burglary, crash/collision prop damage, informational report, motorist assist, parking complaint, recovered/found property, suspicious person, transient aid, unattended death and vandalism/malicious mischief had two calls each.
The Rawlins Police Department also received one call concerning each of the following: animal bite, bank alarm, business alarm non-bank, code enforcement nuisance call, crash/collision hit and run, crash/collision unknown, dead animal, drugs, escort, fight in progress, fireworks, gas skip, harassment report, message delivery, missing person, motorcycle complaint, noise complaint, panhandler or hitchhiker, paper service, person to be removed, prowler, report every drunk driver, stand by – civil, stolen vehicle and violation of protection/stalk order.
Call types are based on initial report to call center and may not accurately reflect outcome of actual call. Call types are inclusive call categories, encompassing diverse incidents, inquiries and responses within the specified types. Miscellaneous is equal to unspecified or unusual incident requiring a police response. Area of concern and house watch/property check are equal to routine patrol requested for potential issues in the area.
