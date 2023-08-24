Rawlins P.D. Call Summary

RAWLINS — The Rawlins Police Department received 310 total calls between Sunday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 19.

Of those calls, 44 were business checks, 32 were calls for areas of concern, 29 were traffic violations, 28 were housewatch/property checks, 18 were animal calls, 17 were to assist other agencies, 15 were ambulance calls, 13 were follow-ups to incidents and 10 were welfare checks.

