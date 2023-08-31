Rawlins P.D. Call Summary

RAWLINS — The Rawlins Police Department received 317 total calls between Sunday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 26.

Of those calls, 35 were calls of area of concern, 29 were business checks, 26 were traffic violations, 21 were ambulance calls, 20 were housewatch/property check, 19 were follow-ups to incidents, 17 were code enforcement nuisance calls, 13 were animal calls, 11 were to assist another agency, another 11 were paper service, nine were parking complaints and seven were welfare checks. 

