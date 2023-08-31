RAWLINS — The Rawlins Police Department received 317 total calls between Sunday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 26.
Of those calls, 35 were calls of area of concern, 29 were business checks, 26 were traffic violations, 21 were ambulance calls, 20 were housewatch/property check, 19 were follow-ups to incidents, 17 were code enforcement nuisance calls, 13 were animal calls, 11 were to assist another agency, another 11 were paper service, nine were parking complaints and seven were welfare checks.
Civil matter and crash/collision property damage received five calls each.
Larceny/theft, miscellaneous complaint, motorist assist and moving vehicle complaint received four calls each.
Community engagement, 911 hang up, dead animal, disturbance report, drugs, escort, juvenile problem, noise complaint, out with vehicle and suspicious person had three calls each.
Barking dog, business alarm nonbank, crash/collision hit and run, domestic disturbance, fight in progress, fire call, informational report, minor in possession of tobacco, person to be removed and suspicious vehicle had two calls each.
The Rawlins Police Department also received one call concerning each of the following: burglary, check report of water break, child abuse/neglect, child custody/exchange, court duty, crash/collision with injury, derelict vehicle, fire alarm, garbage/littering, intoxicated pedestrian, panhandler or hitchhiker, pedestrian stop, recovered/found property, recurring reminders, report every drunk driver, report of smoke, repossession information, residential alarm, serve warrant, sexual assault/molestation, stand by – civil, transient aid and vandalism/malicious mischief.
Call types are based on initial report to call center and may not accurately reflect outcome of actual call. Call types are inclusive call categories, encompassing diverse incidents, inquiries and responses within the specified types. Miscellaneous is equal to unspecified or unusual incident requiring a police response. Area of concern and house watch/property check are equal to routine patrol requested for potential issues in the area.
