Rawlins P.D. Call Summary

RAWLINS — The Rawlins Police Department received 252 total calls between Sunday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 2.

Of those calls, 53 were for traffic violations, 37 were business checks, 14 were ambulance calls, 13 were follow-ups to incidents, 12 were animal calls, 11 were Rawlins Fire Department – non-fire calls and eight were to assist another agency.

