RAWLINS — The Rawlins Police Department received 252 total calls between Sunday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 2.
Of those calls, 53 were for traffic violations, 37 were business checks, 14 were ambulance calls, 13 were follow-ups to incidents, 12 were animal calls, 11 were Rawlins Fire Department – non-fire calls and eight were to assist another agency.
Crash/collision property damage and RFD night test page each had six calls.
Check the welfare, miscellaneous complaint and moving vehicle complaint had five calls each.
Parking complaint, suspicious person and vandalism/malicious mischief had four calls each.
Barking dog, derelict vehicle, escort, paper service and suspicious vehicle had three calls each.
Civil matter, community engagement, crash/collision hit and run, dead animal, domestic disturbance, fireworks, fraud report, mental subject, noise complaint, out with vehicle, pedestrian stop, person to be removed, report every drunk drive, school resource officer, threats and threats of suicide/welfare check had two calls each.
The Rawlins Police Department also received one call concerning each of the following: 911 hang up. Animal bite, area of concern, business alarm nonbank, court duty, crash/collision with injury, drugs, fire call second page, housewatch/property check, informational report, juvenile problem, man with gun, recovered/found property, repossession information, residential alarm, RPD test, stolen vehicle and transport.
Call types are based on initial report to call center and may not accurately reflect outcome of actual call. Call types are inclusive call categories, encompassing diverse incidents, inquiries and responses within the specified types. Miscellaneous is equal to unspecified or unusual incident requiring a police response. Area of concern and house watch/property check are equal to routine patrol requested for potential issues in the area.
