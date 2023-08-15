Rawlins P.D. Call Summary

RAWLINS – The Rawlins Police Department received 287 total calls between Sunday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 12. 

Of those calls, 35 were traffic violations, 30 were area of concern, 23 were housewatch and/or property checks, 20 were animal calls, 17 were business checks, 16 were follow-ups to incidents, 14 were to assist another agency, 13 were ambulance checks and 11 were crash and/or collision property damages.

