RAWLINS – The Rawlins Police Department received 287 total calls between Sunday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 12.
Of those calls, 35 were traffic violations, 30 were area of concern, 23 were housewatch and/or property checks, 20 were animal calls, 17 were business checks, 16 were follow-ups to incidents, 14 were to assist another agency, 13 were ambulance checks and 11 were crash and/or collision property damages.
The police department received eight calls concerning welfare checks.
Emergency call hang ups, civil matters, criminal trespass, fraud reports, motorist assistance, moving vehicle complaints, parking complaints and recovered and/or found property had four calls each.
Abandoned vehicle, barking dog, dead animal, juvenile problem, out with vehicle, suspicious person and threats of suicide and/or welfare check had three calls each.
Bar check, burglary, community engagement, disturbance report, domestic disturbance, drugs, miscellaneous complaint, panhandler complaint, paper service, stolen vehicle and violation of protection and/or stalk order had two calls each.
The Rawlins Police Department also received one call concerning each of the following: assault, bank alarm, business alarm non-bank, check report of water break, child custody and/or exchange, court ordered probation or other, fireworks, garbage and/or littering, gas skip, informational report, intoxicated pedestrian, larceny and/or theft, man with gun, mental subject, missing person, noise complaint, open door, person to be removed, recurring reminders, repossession information, serve warrant, sexual assault and/or molestation, stand by – civil, transient aid and vandalism and/or malicious mischief.
Call types are based on initial report to call center and may not accurately reflect outcome of actual call. Call types are inclusive call categories, encompassing diverse incidents, inquiries and responses within the specified types. Miscellaneous is equal to unspecified or unusual incident requiring a police response. Area of concern and house watch/property check are equal to routine patrol requested for potential issues in the area.
