RAWLINS — In the recent “The City View” newsletter and activity guide, the Rawlins Police Department put out a call for those who are interested in joining the force.
The Rawlins Police Department is currently accepting applications and providing hiring bonuses.
The newsletter states, “The Rawlins Police Department has a special connection with our community. We are in classrooms, neighborhoods and businesses. It all starts with building relationships – seeing people day in and day out and getting to know them by name.
“We are invested in this community because we are a part of the community. We are looking for men and women who want a challenge and are looking for an exciting and rewarding career.”
Some of the qualities to be successful are listed in the newsletter and include the following:
- Be in good physical condition to pursue suspects
- Remain level-headed in stressful and dangerous situations
- Be intuitive
- Able to exercise sound judgement
Officers often “connect and collaborate” with those in the community through local events, schools, community groups, local businesses and educational public safety presentations.
“This agency is the perfect size for someone who wants to experience all that law enforcement has to offer,” the newsletter states.
Some of the typical patrol tasks include:
- Enforcing local, state and federal laws
- Patrolling assigned geographic zones and responding to calls
- Apprehending and transporting suspects
- Interviewing victims, witnesses and suspects
- Gathering and logging evidence
- Writing citations, delivering warrants and testifying in court
Those who are interested in joining the police force need to meet the following requirements:
- Be at least 21 years old
- Have a high school diploma or its equivalency
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Have a strong moral character
- No felony or domestic violence convictions
- Have a driver’s license
- Meet all of the fitness standards, including sit-ups, push-ups and 1.5-mile run
Additionally, the Rawlins Police Department offers specialty opportunities for sworn officers such as field training officers, investigations, school resource officer, K9 officers.
The police department also offers specialties like firearm instructor, custody and control instructor, event and bike patrol and recognition expert.
In order to get hired at the Rawlins Polce Department, there is an eight-step process that on average, takes around one to two months from start to finish.
According to the newsletter, lateral candidates may be exempt from certain requirements.
Step one is simply to apply for a position at the police department.
Step two includes taking the physical agility test. For more information on the test, visit www.rawlinswy.gov/betheblue.
For step three, candidates will take part in the oral board interview.
Taking the Wyoming Peace Officers Standards Training (POST) exam is step four. The exam includes testing on basic math, reading comprehension, spelling, grammar, punctuation and writing skills.
Steps two, three and four are typically performed in one day.
For step five, candidates are ranked and placed on the eligibility list. Conditional offers are then made.
Step six is background investigation; step seven is the psychological evaluation; step eight is the medical exam and drug testing.
For those who have questions about the process, call 307-328-4503 and ask to speak to a recruiting coordinator.