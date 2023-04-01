Image one

In the recent “The City View” newsletter and activity guide, the Rawlins Police Department put out a call for those who are interested in joining the force.

 Rawlins Times Photo

The Rawlins Police Department is currently accepting applications and providing hiring bonuses.

