Video screenshot

Pictured is a screenshot of a surveillance video that caught a truck leaving the scene around the same time a shots fired call was placed. According to Mike Ward, Rawlins Police Department Chief, the make and model is difficult to tell and there is no telling whether the truck was related to the shots fired call or not.

 Photo from Rawlins Police Department's Facebook page

RAWLINS – Last week, on Thursday, July 20, the Rawlins Police Department received reports of shots fired near Gallup Street and 16th Street at around 8:52 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel discovered evidence of discharged firearms, including spent shell casings and gathered information from witnesses and residents in the area.

