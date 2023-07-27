Pictured is a screenshot of a surveillance video that caught a truck leaving the scene around the same time a shots fired call was placed. According to Mike Ward, Rawlins Police Department Chief, the make and model is difficult to tell and there is no telling whether the truck was related to the shots fired call or not.
Photo from Rawlins Police Department's Facebook page
RAWLINS – Last week, on Thursday, July 20, the Rawlins Police Department received reports of shots fired near Gallup Street and 16th Street at around 8:52 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel discovered evidence of discharged firearms, including spent shell casings and gathered information from witnesses and residents in the area.
Thankfully, there were no injuries reported and no damage has been located to any nearby property.
According to Rawlins Police Chief Mike Ward and a video shared to the RPD Facebook page, a full-sized truck was seen in the area at the time of the incident. He said that the truck may or may not be related to the shooting.
As of Thursday, July 27, the police department has not received any information from the public.
RPD is urging anyone with any information on the shots fired call to come forward and assist law enforcement in solving this case.
The Rawlins Police Department is located at 215 5th St. and can be reached at 307-328-4530.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.