RAWLINS – Local residents spoke up about the recent increase in the water rates at the Glenn Addition during the public comment portion of the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
On the same day of the meeting, Rawlins community relations coordinator Mira Miller sent out a press release concerning the increase.
“The Glenn Addition is unique within our community. It is a section of agriculture land owned by many different people. However, they are all served by one master meter. When the water rates were studied and ultimately increased, it was found that the Glenn Addition, as a whole, uses approximately 450,000 gallons per month, totaling $1,566 per month. If this is divided by the 56 corrals, this is an averaged use charge of $28/month,” Miller stated.
Included in the bill is the $28 averaged use charge, the $29.48 water base rate, the $12 landfill maintenance fee and the $6 recycling fee; which totals $75.48 per month.
Now, the Glenn Addition bills are $75 per month.
Resident Austin Thomas said that she was not made aware of the increase until she saw the press release released on Facebook a little under an hour prior to the city council meeting.
Miller said that aside from posting on Facebook, the information is also posted on the city’s website, www.rawlinswy.gov.
Thomas also mentioned the issues with water main breaks.
“We’re paying this increase yet nothing is getting fixed. Why? Where does the money go?” she said.
Mayor Terry Weickum addressed Thomas’ question.
“It takes a while to collect the money to fix the problem,” Weickum said.
Resident Judy Lewis said, “I think it would have been really nice to have a notification, just a line item on our water bill last month or in October, letting us know when this increase was coming. There was no notification that I saw. I didn’t see anything.”
Councilman Chris Weisenburg addressed the manner in which the city of Rawlins relays information to the public.
“I believe that we’re bound by state statute to publish that in the newspaper. Everything has to go to the newspaper. That’s the one avenue we are required to do,” Weisenburg said. “I would recommend to look at that in that point in time.
“It doesn’t have to be posted on a social media site. It doesn’t have to be published on YouTube. It is bound by state statute to publicly announce it in a newspaper. That is a third way that it is made public. Also, there were public hearings on the rate increase.”
Additionally, the charges at the Glenn Addition are now more in line with the rest of the community.
Miller stated that in the past, the Glenn Addition was charged only for the water base rate, landfill maintenance fee and recycling maintenance fee.
“Although a jump from $32 per month to $75 per month is a big increase, this is in line with the city’s commitment to provide a reliable water system and to have the cost of service divided fairly,” Miller stated.
One resident, Vancine Sherr, shone a light on the other side of the argument.
“From what I’ve heard tonight, I’m kind of disappointed in our community. We have got to stick together. We are an old town and we need to get stuff done. We know this,” Sherr said. “If we have to get the extra fees, then we have to get the extra fees. We can’t help it.
“We’ve got to keep the community happy. I know the charge sucks. It sucks for us. We live on a low income. We don’t like it either, but we have to do what we have to do to keep our community going.”