RAWLINS – The following is the lunch meal schedule for the Rawlins Senior Center, located at 545 15th St., for the month of August.
Aug. 1 – Tuna casserole, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, watermelon and milk
Aug. 2 – Oven chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, garden veggie salad, corn, wheat roll, peaches and milk
Aug. 3 – Lasagna, tossed salad, cauliflower, garlic bread, fruit cocktail and milk
Aug. 4 – Pepper steak, rice, broccoli, wheat roll, pears and milk
Aug. 7 – Grilled chicken, sandwich, pasta salad, relish tray, cherries and milk
Aug. 8 – Sweet/sour pork, steamed rice, oriental vegetable, egg roll, citrus fruit and milk
Aug. 9 – Philly cheesesteak sandwich with pepper, onion and cheese, French fries, spinach, orange whip and milk
Aug. 10 – Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, lettuce and tomato salad, broccoli, wheat roll, peaches and milk
Aug. 11 – Parmesan fish, rice pilaf, brussels sprouts, wheat bread, fruit salad, pudding and milk
Aug. 14 – Meatloaf, baked potato, colleens harvest, salad, wheat bread, apricots and milk
Aug. 15 – Chicken salad sandwich, macaroni salad, carrot sticks, watermelon and milk
Aug. 16 – Beef tacos with lettuce, tomato and cheese, refried beans, squash blend, cantaloupe and milk
Aug. 17 – Chicken strips, tater tots, carrot raisin salad, wheat bread, half of an orange and milk
Aug. 18 – Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, asparagus, wheat roll, pineapple tidbits, hummingbird cake and milk
Aug. 21 – Cheeseburger with lettuce tomato and onion, potato wedges, mixed vegetables, half of a banana and milk
Aug. 22 – BBQ beef sandwich, sweet potato, cauliflower, pear crisp and milk
Aug. 23 – Cheese pizza with meat and vegetables, tossed salad, strawberries, ice cream and milk
Aug. 24 – Turkey sandwich, potato salad, carrot sticks, pineapple tidbits, brownie and milk
Aug. 25 – Chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, black beans, squash blend, apricots and milk
Aug. 28 – Sloppy Jo, French fries, green beans, frog eye salad and milk
Aug. 29 – Pork roast, oven brown potato, peas, wheat roll, melon cup and milk
Aug. 30 – Frech dip sandwich, spinach salad with mushrooms, carrot coins, mandarin oranges and milk
Aug. 31 – Beef tips with mushrooms, mashed potatoes, broccoli, wheat roll, applesauce and milk
