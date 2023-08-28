RAWLINS – The following is the lunch meal schedule for the Rawlins Senior Center, located at 545 15th St., for the month of September.
Sept. 1 – Oven chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Colleen’s harvest salad, asparagus, wheat roll, cherries and milk
Sept. 5 – Meatloaf, parsley potatoes, lettuce salad, carrot coins, wheat bread, pears and milk
Sept. 6 – Chicken wrap with lettuce, cheese and ranch dressing, macaroni salad, apricots and milk
Sept. 7 – Goulash, tossed salad, steamed peas, French bread, half of an orange and milk
Sept. 8 – Salmon patty, macaroni and cheese, zucchini, wheat roll, fruit ambrosia and milk
Sept. 11 – Beef stew, tossed salad with garbanzo beans, cheese/onion roll, half of a banana and milk
Sept. 12 – Chicken and dumplings, O’Brien potatoes, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges and milk
Sept. 13 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, asparagus, garlic bread, citrus fruit and milk
Sept. 14 – Bratwurst, wheat bun, sweet potato wedges, carrot and apple salad, watermelon and milk
Sept. 15 – Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, brussels sprouts, wheat roll, pineapple tidbits, spice cake and milk
Sept. 18 – Swedish meatballs, noodles, squash blend, wheat bread, peaches and milk
Sept. 19 – Chili, cheese/onion, tossed salad, zucchini, corn bread, strawberries and milk
Sept. 20 – Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, tossed salad, broccoli, cherry crisp and milk
Sept. 21 – Beef tacos with lettuce, tomato and cheese, refried beans, Mexican corn mix, fruit cup and milk
Sept. 22 – Baked fish, wild rice blend, stewed tomatoes, wheat roll, half of a banana and milk
Sept. 25 – Beef tips, mashed potatoes with gravy, beets, French bread, mandarin oranges and milk
Sept. 26 – Chicken strips, tater tots, spinach, Fruited Jell-O, whipped topping, brownie and milk
Sept. 27 – Beef wellington, mixed green salad, oven potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread, cherries and milk
Sept. 28 – Sweet and sour pork, steamed rice, carrot coins, egg roll, pears and milk
Sept. 29 – Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, pineapple whip and milk
