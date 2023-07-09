RAWLINS -- At the Wyoming Association of Municipalities (WAM) Annual Summer Conference, individuals and organizations of Rawlins won four of the five annual awards.
“The community of Rawlins is filled with some of the best people this world has to offer, which is reflected in the awards given by the WAM Board of Directors this year,” said interim city manager Thomas Sarvey.
Former councilperson DeBari Martinez won the 2023 WAM Honorary Member Award for his service and dedication while serving on the Rawlins City Council. Martinez dedicated over 40 years to working within city government to listen to needs and find workable solutions. He also served on local and statewide boards, including the Parole Board and the WAM Board.
The city of Rawlins Parks and Recreation Department won the 2023 Community Hero Award. The parks division has completed various innovative projects to improve our community, including a skate park, dog park, cornhole installation, urban orchards and an alternative grass study.
The recreation division has expanded its programming to include indoor roller skating, preschool playgroup, Futsal and Bark in the Park event, as well as continued popular events such as Music in the Park, shooting events and youth and adult programs.
Councilperson Tonya Lewman and clerk Lynn Shearer won the two educational scholarships, the WAM Summer Convention Scholarship and the Leadership Training Scholarship.
This enables them to attend WAM trainings to stay up to date on opportunities and legislation affecting municipalities in Wyoming.