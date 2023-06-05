Image one

Local residents will have the opportunity to help beautify the community during the Downtown Super Saturday/Project Day event on Saturday, June 10.

 Rawlins Times Photo

The event will be held from 9-11:30 a.m., and participants will meet at Depot Park, located at 4th and Front Streets.

