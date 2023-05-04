.Higher temperatures and rain falling on snow is accelerating the
snowmelt, leading to rises on the Little Snake River near Savery.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is
expected.
* WHERE...The Little Snake River in southern Carbon County, near
Savery.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Streams continue to rise due to rapidly melting snowpack
and additional rainfall from thunderstorms.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 324 AM MDT, Gauge reports indicated a steady rise due to
rapidly melting snowpack and additional rainfall on the
snowpack. The gauge near Savery on the Little Snake River,
has already exceeded a record crest of 9.5 feet and is
approaching minor flood stage. Flooding may be occurring and
is expected to continue through Thursday.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Little Snake River.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Southwestern Carbon County
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
RAWLINS – The May 2023 Community Builder Award was presented to the Rawlins Volunteer Fire Department during the city council meeting on Tuesday, May 2.
According to volunteer committee member Jason Sehon, the Community Builder Award is a monthly award the city presents to local individuals, businesses and organizations for their volunteer service, sponsorship, promotion of programs and events, outstanding service in the interest of the city and for other contributions significant to Rawlins’ quality of life.
As part of the award, the Rawlins City Council gives the recipient $100 to donate to any of the local nonprofit organizations of their choosing.
The Rawlins Volunteer Fire Department has chosen to donate the $100 to the Rawlins Little League.