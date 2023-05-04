Image one

 Photo courtesy of Mira Miller

RAWLINS – The May 2023 Community Builder Award was presented to the Rawlins Volunteer Fire Department during the city council meeting on Tuesday, May 2.

According to volunteer committee member Jason Sehon, the Community Builder Award is a monthly award the city presents to local individuals, businesses and organizations for their volunteer service, sponsorship, promotion of programs and events, outstanding service in the interest of the city and for other contributions significant to Rawlins’ quality of life.

