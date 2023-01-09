...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM
MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH.
* WHERE...Central and Northern Carbon County including the Ferris,
Seminoe, and Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, and Rawlins.
* WHEN...5 PM MST today until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
RAWLINS—Rawlins High School hosted the Rawlins Winter Classic basketball tournament over the weekend that included teams from all over the state.
The Rawlins Outlaws went 1-2 in the tournament. They suffered a loss to Worland on Friday, 51-40. On Saturday, the Outlaws bounced back to defeat Thermopolis, 54-51, for the squad’s first win of the season before losing the final game of the tournament to Lyman, 49-37.
The Outlaws are now 1-8 on the season and fourth among teams in the 3A Southeast Conference.
Rawlins will return to the court twice this upcoming weekend. On Friday, Jan. 13, the team will travel to Laramie to take on the Plainsmen at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Rawlins will play host to Mountain View with the game scheduled to tipoff at 2 p.m.
Below are the full results from this year’s winter classic.