RHS

Rawlins High School hosted the Rawlins Winter Classic basketball tournament over the weekend that included teams from all over the state. The Rawlins Outlaws went 1-2 in the tournament.

 Rawlins Times Photo by Tyler Johnson

The Rawlins Outlaws went 1-2 in the tournament. They suffered a loss to Worland on Friday, 51-40. On Saturday, the Outlaws bounced back to defeat Thermopolis, 54-51, for the squad’s first win of the season before losing the final game of the tournament to Lyman, 49-37.

