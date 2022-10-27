RAWLINS – The identity of the human remains found near Rawlins on Oct. 16 has been identified, according to the latest update from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Carbon County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the remains belonged to one Mark Strittmater, a hunter who went missing on Oct. 19, 2019, on a hunting trip in the Sierra Madres.
According to the report, confirmation of the identity was made through examination of the remains and known dental record of Strittmater. His disappearance has been an ongoing case within the sheriff’s office.
“The missing person case has involved several searches in cooperation with the Carbon County Search and Rescue teams, Classic Air Medical and canine teams from both Carbon County and surrounding counties. The search also employed the use of drone aircraft. We thank the tireless efforts of those involved in those searches. Carbon County’s residents continue to answer the call when there is someone in need, no matter the weather or time of day,” the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.
The report stated the remains were found in a “densely wooded area approximately 325 yards from prior search areas.”
As of Thursday, Oct. 27, CCSO and the coroner’s office have no evidence suggesting there was foul play. Both offices extend their condolences to the family and friends of Strittmater.