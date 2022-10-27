CCSO

RAWLINS – The identity of the human remains found near Rawlins on Oct. 16 has been identified, according to the latest update from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. 

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Carbon County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the remains belonged to one Mark Strittmater, a hunter who went missing on Oct. 19, 2019, on a hunting trip in the Sierra Madres. 

