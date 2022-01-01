Birth announcement Birth announcement Jan 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RAWLINS — Recently born at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County:Payton Rayleigh Green was born Dec. 24, 2021, to Josey Adams and Benjamin Green. She weighed 6.13 pounds. Maternal grandparents are Sherry and Tim Kunz. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Most stretches of I-80 open again, WYDOT warns of slick conditions 'I want to make a difference': Local restaurant owner finds ways to give back to Rawlins 'Everyone is welcome': Community responds to statewide controversy over LGBTQ and sex-themed books (copy) DNA solves 26-year-old cold case Driving across Wyoming on Christmas Day can be a little risky Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists