Image one

In honor of National Police Week, the Rawlins Police Department will be holding a flag ceremony and open house on Thursday, May 18.

 Rawlins Times Photo

RAWLINS -- In honor of National Police Week, the Rawlins Police Department will be holding a flag ceremony and open house on Thursday, May 18.

The flag ceremony, which will be held in front of the police department, located at 215 5th St., will begin at 2:30 p.m. The open house will be held from 3 – 5 p.m.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus