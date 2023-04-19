Image one

Rawlins Police Department victims advocate Julie Hanh spoke at the meeting concerning the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week proclamation.

 Photo courtesy of Mira Miller

RAWLINS – During the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18, Mayor Terry Weickum signed a proclamation declaring April 23 – 29 and National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

First declared in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan, the week is set aside in order to focus the attention of the nation on the rights of all crime victims.

