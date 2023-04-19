RAWLINS – During the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18, Mayor Terry Weickum signed a proclamation declaring April 23 – 29 and National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
First declared in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan, the week is set aside in order to focus the attention of the nation on the rights of all crime victims.
The proclamation states, “By promoting victims’ rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf, we focus on the issues and trauma experienced by victims of crime and the services available to support them.”
This year’s theme is, “Rights, Access, Equality for All Victims.”
Rawlins Police Department victims advocate Julie Hanh spoke at the meeting concerning the proclamation.
“It’s in honor of all of the victims and survivors,” Hanh said.
According to the city of Rawlins website, www.rawlinswy.gov, the Victim Assistance program provides victims with support, assistance and crisis intervention “at a time when it is most needed.”
“The initial shock following a crime, sudden death or other trauma is harsh and painful for those involved,” the website states. “On a scene, the patrol officers act with compassion and sympathy, but their primary responsibility is related to law enforcement, such as crime scene investigation and filling out police reports.
“The victim advocates solely focus their attention on the victims. Their primary purpose is to help the victim and family members cope with the crisis at hand.”
The advocates at the Victim Assistance Program are trained and on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in order to respond to the scene of a crime, accident or a victim’s home, at the request of a police officer.