RAWLINS -- According to a press release from the city of Rawlins, the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course is introducing FlingGolf, a new way to enjoy golf courses, using a specially designed FlingStick and a regulation golf ball. Instead of hitting the ball with a club, players use a single FlingStick to propel the ball from tee to hole.
“We are excited to bring FlingGolf to Rawlins as a way for more people to enjoy outdoor recreation here in Carbon County. Now anyone can easily join their friends or family for 9- or 18-holes of fun at Rochelle Ranch without the technical expertise and equipment of traditional golf,” said Jason Sehon, parks and recreation director.
FlingGolf can be played alongside regular golfers, making it appealing for beginners, families or frustrated golfers. The FlingStick is an all-in-one piece of equipment enabling players to fling the ball for distance and putt the ball for play on the green. It plays at about the same speed as regular golf and has very few modifications to golf rules.
FlingSticks can be borrowed for free for use with greens fees or annual membership. Staff recommends that anyone interested spend a few minutes getting used to the specific motion at the driving range and putting green before playing on the course itself. To learn more about fling techniques and more, visit www.flinggolf.com.
For more information, please contact Mira Miller, city of Rawlins community relations/PIO at 307-328-4500 ext. 1022. Interested in receiving news from the city? Sign up for news via email or text at www.rawlinswy.gov/notifyme under “City of Rawlins News.”
