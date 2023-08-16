Image one

The Rochelle Ranch Golf Course is introducing FlingGolf, a new way to enjoy golf courses, using a specially designed FlingStick and a regulation golf ball.

RAWLINS -- According to a press release from the city of Rawlins, the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course is introducing FlingGolf, a new way to enjoy golf courses, using a specially designed FlingStick and a regulation golf ball. Instead of hitting the ball with a club, players use a single FlingStick to propel the ball from tee to hole.

“We are excited to bring FlingGolf to Rawlins as a way for more people to enjoy outdoor recreation here in Carbon County. Now anyone can easily join their friends or family for 9- or 18-holes of fun at Rochelle Ranch without the technical expertise and equipment of traditional golf,” said Jason Sehon, parks and recreation director.

