...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6
to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Central and northern Carbon County, including Rawlins,
Arlington, and the Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
RAWLINS -- The Rawlins Police Department (RPD) is aware that numerous Wyoming jurisdictions received false calls for active assailants in schools this morning, April 3, 2023.
According to a press release from the city of Rawlins, "These types of events are referred to as 'swatting.' RPD has been in communication with other law enforcement agencies, including the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and with the Carbon County School District No. 1 (CCSD1).
"The CCSO and RPD School Resource Officers are aware and coordinating with school staff. The RPD and CCSO will have an increased presence at schools in Rawlins. At the time of this release, the RPD has not received any calls related to this trending event."