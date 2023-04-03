Image one
Rawlins Times Photo

RAWLINS -- The Rawlins Police Department (RPD) is aware that numerous Wyoming jurisdictions received false calls for active assailants in schools this morning, April 3, 2023.

According to a press release from the city of Rawlins, "These types of events are referred to as 'swatting.' RPD has been in communication with other law enforcement agencies, including the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and with the Carbon County School District No. 1 (CCSD1).

