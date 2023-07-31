RAWLINS -- On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 5 p.m., Rawlins Police officers responded to a business located on Airport Road for a reported suspicious male in a parked SUV.
When officers arrived on the scene, one of the officers recognized the SUV operator as Wyatt Fluty. Fluty then drove through a rear fence of the business, crashed in a creek bed and fled on foot. It was discovered that the SUV had been reported as stolen to the Denver, Colorado police. Units from multiple agencies responded to assist.
A short time later, a second vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the Rawlins Municipal Airport. Officers believe that Fluty stole the second vehicle and escaped the area. The stolen vehicle is described as a red 1991 Chevrolet ½ ton regular cab pickup with step sides and a diamond plated box in the bed. The stolen pickup had Wyoming plates and contained two rifles, one shotgun and a handgun at the time it was stolen.
Rawlins Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Fluty for felony charges. The Rawlins Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Fluty and the stolen truck. Fluty is known to frequent Rawlins, Saratoga and Encampment in Wyoming, and the Denver area in Colorado. Fluty is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone observing either are advised to call 911 and not approach the truck or subject.
