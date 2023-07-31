RAWLINS -- On Thursday, July 27, 2023, at approximately 5 p.m., Rawlins Police officers responded to a business located on Airport Road for a reported suspicious male in a parked SUV.

When officers arrived on the scene, one of the officers recognized the SUV operator as Wyatt Fluty. Fluty then drove through a rear fence of the business, crashed in a creek bed and fled on foot. It was discovered that the SUV had been reported as stolen to the Denver, Colorado police. Units from multiple agencies responded to assist.

