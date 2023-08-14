During the most recent city council meeting, Lt. Rick Hooper, employed by Rawlins Police Department, was presented with the city of Rawlins Employee of the Second Quarter Award. Pictured above are Lt. Rick Hooper; his parents, Richard and Gail Hooper,; wife, Lt. Daria Hooper.
Photo courtesy of the city of Rawlins
Pictured are Lt. Rick Hooper with Rawlins Police Chief Michael Ward.
RAWLINS – During the most recent city council meeting, Lt. Rick Hooper, employed by Rawlins Police Department, was presented with the city of Rawlins Employee of the Second Quarter Award.
According to a post on the city of Rawlins’ Facebook page, “People from many departments nominated Rick because he tirelessly works to ensure the success of the police department and the city as a whole.
“He will assist anyone who needs help and has been assisting the entire city with his technology expertise for many years. Thank you, Rick, for your service to our community!”
During the presentation of the award, Hooper was joined by his parents, Richard and Gail Hooper; his wife, Lt. Daria Hooper; Rawlins Police Chief Michael Ward.
