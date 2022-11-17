RAWLINS – Rawlins High School senior Ryann Smith is ready for gold.
The senior cross-country runner signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to run for the University of Wyoming team next fall.
RAWLINS – Rawlins High School senior Ryann Smith is ready for gold.
The senior cross-country runner signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to run for the University of Wyoming team next fall.
Smith said that it was a stressful period, trying to decide where she should go next but is looking forward to her next adventure.
“I’m super excited. It’s really nice to have no stress anymore. It was stressful talking to a lot of college and always having calls I had to be on. I was just weighing the options. It was a super stressful time, but I’m super excited to take that next step,” she said.
Running for the home state team was one of the reasons she decided on the University of Wyoming. She appreciates the support that she has received from the community and the familiarity of the state’s university.
“It’s amazing. It’s nice to have support from people I know. It’s super nice to have that,” she said. “That was one of the main things because if I went somewhere else, nobody would know me, so it’s nice to have that from the home state.”
Her love for the sport came when she was in middle school when her father suggested that she try it out.
I kept progressing and I started to really enjoy it,” Smith said. “I’ve been on an upward projection so I want to just continue that. I think having the support from the team and the coaches will definitely help with that. I will be going from a 5K to a 6K, so I haven’t really seen what my goals will be, but I will be ready to compete.”
Before she’s ready to put on the gold and brown colors, Smith is looking forward to the 2023 track season.
“I’m really excited for the upcoming track season and get some new PRs. Having a good summer training really helped me and I think that will help me in the future as well,” she said.
Smith has plans to study kinesiology and physical therapy after her own experiences.
“During my freshman and sophomore year of cross country, I actually had a lot of hip problems. Because of that, I was in physical therapy quite a bit. I just found it super interesting all the things that they can do. I’ve been job shadowing there for one of my classes,” she said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.