RAWLINS — Local resident Ryta Sondergard was presented with the September 2023 Community Build Award during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
According to volunteer committee member Jason Sehon, the Community Builder Award is a monthly award that the city presents to local individuals, businesses and organizations for their volunteer service, sponsorship, promotion of programs and events, outstanding service in the interest of the city and for other contributions that are significant to Rawlins’ quality of life.
Pam Thayer, volunteer committee member,
“I’m so excited to be able to present this tonight. Ryta has been with us for a little over 10 years,” she said. “She immediately jumped in, whether it was the Boys and Girls Club, Carbon County EDC, Rawlins DDA/Main Street, Rawlins Music Academy, the senior center, the early childhood development and of course, her children’s events that we’ve been so fortunate to have.”
Thayer said that she asked Sondergard why she chooses to serve in the community.
Sondergard said, “My mom taught me. That’s how I was raised; to come together as a community and to come and serve.”
Thayer also asked her what she appreciates about Rawlins.
“It’s the willingness; the willingness of organizations to collaborate, to talk and to work together,” Sondergard said.
Sondergard was also asked about what she thinks the biggest challenge is in the city. She said that it is coming to a consensus to move forward on a specific project.
“She said that’s there’s lots of things going on, but sometimes, we maybe need more consensus,” Thayer said.
One of the proudest moments that Sondergard has had since she has been in Rawlins is the children’s events she puts on.
Sondergard has been putting on Christmas parties for local children since 2014.
In years past, the themes of the parties have been “Rudolph’s Red-nosed Christmas,” “The Grinch who Stole Christmas,” “Frozen” and others.
As part of the award, the Rawlins City Council gives the recipient $100 to donate to any of the local nonprofit organizations of their choosing. Sondergard has chosen to donate the $100 to the Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County.
Sondergard also spoke during the meeting.
“I just want to thank you for this award. It is my pleasure, my honor and my duty to do things for this community because I am a part of this community,” she said. “I look forward to doing more things in this community and county-wide.”
