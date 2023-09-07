Image one

Local resident Ryta Sondergard was presented with the September 2023 Community Build Award during the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

According to volunteer committee member Jason Sehon, the Community Builder Award is a monthly award that the city presents to local individuals, businesses and organizations for their volunteer service, sponsorship, promotion of programs and events, outstanding service in the interest of the city and for other contributions that are significant to Rawlins’ quality of life.

