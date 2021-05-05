Brandon Jessiman, 26, accused of two counts of aggravated assault and battery; strangulation of a household member; sexual assault in the first degree; kidnapping; and three counts of domestic battery stemming from incidents occurring between Feb. 27 and March 5, was arrested in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on April 28.
On March 8, an arrest warrant was issued in Carbon County, pursuant to an investigation by the Saratoga Police Department.
In March, members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Wyoming Fugitive Task Force in Cheyenne initiated an investigation to locate and apprehend Jessiman at the request of the Carbon County District Attorney and Saratoga Police Department.
USMS investigators and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agents developed information that Jessiman fled Wyoming through Colorado and may be hiding in western Nebraska.
Through a joint investigation between the USMS fugitive task forces in Wyoming and Colorado, Saratoga Police Department, Wyoming DCI, Scottsbluff County Sheriff’s Office and Western Intelligence Narcotics Group (WING) Task Force (Nebraska), Jessiman was located and arrested after a brief foot pursuit.
Jessiman was booked into the Scottsbluff County Detention Center in Nebraska awaiting extradition to Carbon County.
“This case is a great example of teamwork among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies leading to the arrest of a violent suspect over a three-state area,´ Randall Huff, the United States Marshal for the District of Wyoming, said. “We hope the apprehension of this suspect will bring some degree of closure to the victim.”
ABOUT THE U.S. MARSHAL’S SERVICE
The USMS has a long history of being the primary federal agency for the apprehension of federal fugitives and a long track record of providing assistance and expertise to other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in support of their fugitive investigations.
The USMS is the lead agency for 60 interagency fugitive task forces located throughout the United States, as well as eight Congressionally-funded regional fugitive task forces. These task forces, staffed by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, target the most dangerous fugitives.
