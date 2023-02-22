Image one

Max Schneider, of Saratoga, Wyoming, has been arrested and formally charged in connection to the two overdose deaths that occurred in Saratoga on Feb. 4, 2023.

 Photo courtesy of Carbon County Sheriff's Office

SARATOGA -- Max Schneider, of Saratoga, Wyoming, has been arrested and formally charged in connection to the two overdose deaths that occurred in Saratoga on Feb. 4, 2023.

Schneider was arrested on Friday, Feb. 17, by agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. He was seen today, Feb. 21, in Carbon County Circuit Court for arraignment. Schneider has been charged with the following:

