...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Additional
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as
45 MPH. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County and North Snowy Range Foothills.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 5 AM MST Thursday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Additional
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as
45 MPH. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County and North Snowy Range Foothills.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 5 AM MST Thursday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
SARATOGA -- Max Schneider, of Saratoga, Wyoming, has been arrested and formally charged in connection to the two overdose deaths that occurred in Saratoga on Feb. 4, 2023.
Schneider was arrested on Friday, Feb. 17, by agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. He was seen today, Feb. 21, in Carbon County Circuit Court for arraignment. Schneider has been charged with the following:
- One count of Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Two counts of Involuntarily Manslaughter
Schneider has plead not guilty to all charges and is currently being held in the Carbon County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash-only bond.