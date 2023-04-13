Image one

Pictured from left to right are the Wyoming’s State Spelling Bee champions from first to third place: Cooper Smith, Helen Feagin and Tye Tanachion.

 Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- Spellers from all corners of the state gathered at Western Wyoming Community College (Western) in Rock Springs on April 1 to determine which of the many local spelling bee (bee) winners would represent Wyoming at the Scripps National Spelling Bee (National Bee), which will be held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in the Washington, D.C. area.

The preliminary round will begin on May 30, with the finals held on June 1. Finals will be broadcast live on the ION network. The host for this year’s National Bee is acclaimed actor/director Levar Burton. Begun in 1925, the Bee is the nation’s oldest educational competition.

